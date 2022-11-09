King's Lynn woman who stabbed mother 16 times guilty of murder
A woman has been found guilty of murdering a mother by stabbing her 16 times.
Dace Kalkerte, 50, was found with serious injuries inside a flat in Highgate, King's Lynn, on 16 April.
Birute Klicneliene, 50, of Sir Lewis Street in the town, had been drinking with Ms Kalkerte and their partners at an allotment before the attack, Norfolk Police said.
Klicneliene is due to be sentenced at King's Lynn Crown Court in January.
The force said officers were called to the property at about 00:30 BST that Saturday, and Ms Kalkerte was taken to hospital where she died at 02:28.
The force said the women returned to Ms Kalkerte's flat while their partners remained at the allotment where they had all been drinking.
Klicneliene told officers she had been drinking since 11:00 on the Friday and fell asleep when she returned to the flat.
She claimed she had woken up and saw Ms Kalkerte lying on the floor and had thought she was drunk, but when she picked her up she realised there was a pool of blood on the floor, the force said.
'Beyond comprehension'
Forensic analysis showed no sign of forced entry to the flat or any evidence of blood from the top of the stairway to the communal front door.
But it did confirm traces of diluted blood in the bathroom of the flat and when officers arrived, the defendant's clothing was stained with blood.
She was arrested on suspicion of murder along with two men, who were later released having been told no further action would be taken against them.
Det Insp Chris Burgess said Klicneliene's actions were "beyond comprehension".
"This was a sustained and brutal attack, and it is difficult for us to understand why she behaved with such deliberate and directed violence," he said.
"Only Klicneliene knows why she acted like this.
"Dace's partner and children are forced to deal with the aftermath of her tragic death, and I am grateful for their support and bravery throughout this investigation."
