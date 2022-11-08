Treehaven Rants: Inspectors find improvements at care home
- Published
A failing care home for people with autism and learning disabilities has been turned around according to the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
The rating for Treehaven Rants, near Cromer in Norfolk, has been upgraded from "inadequate" to "requires improvement" following an inspection.
One relative told the regulator staff had saved their loved one's life.
The operator Jeesal Residential Care Services has been asked for comment.
The owner had previously been fined £4,000 after the home, in West Runton, was placed in special measures by the CQC.
A previous inspection in 2021 found it was dirty throughout, alongside a string of other breaches, including residents not being protected from abuse because of "a culture of under-reporting".
It had been prompted by a "high number of safeguarding concerns received by the local authority".
'Grateful'
The latest report, following unannounced inspections in August, described how the arrival of a new registered manager had improved standards and staff morale.
A reduction in the number of residents, to six, has also helped them receive more meaningful care and activities, the report said.
Three of the five main areas on which the service was judged had gone from "inadequate" to "good" including ratings for effectiveness and whether it was deemed to be caring.
One relative who had been interviewed by the CQC inspectors, was quoted as saying "the staff saved [name redacted's] life - I am really grateful" in relation to their loved one's epilepsy.
The company behind the home's operator had previously attracted controversy when three people with learning difficulties died at a residential hospital it owned.
One of them - Cawston Park in Norfolk - has since closed.
The CQC said Treehaven Rants had been taken out of special measures following the improvements.