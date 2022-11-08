Parliamentary constituency changes mean changes across Norfolk/Suffolk border
One MP could represent voters in both Norfolk and Suffolk under proposals to change constituency boundaries.
The new Waveney Valley seat has been suggested by the Boundary Commission under its plan to redraw constituencies across England.
It would include Diss and Harleston in Norfolk and Eye, Bungay and Wickham Market in Suffolk.
The new map is designed to rebalance constituencies based on the number of electors each MP represents.
The Waveney Valley seat would comprise parts of Richard Bacon's South Norfolk seat, Peter Aldous' Waveney seat, Therese Coffey's Suffolk Coastal seat and Dan Poulter's Central Suffolk and North Ipswich seat.
Elsewhere in Norfolk, Wymondham would be transferred from George Freeman's Mid Norfolk seat to South Norfolk, to compensate for the loss of Diss and Harleston.
All the existing seats were won by Conservatives at the 2019 general election.
Drayton, which lies north-west of Norwich, would be transferred from Jerome Mayhew's Broadland seat to Chloe Smith's Norwich North constituency.
Mr Mayhew's constituency would be renamed Broadland & Fakenham, to reflect the fact that Fakenham is not covered by Broadland District Council.
There had been an earlier proposal to transfer Fakenham over to Duncan Baker's North Norfolk constituency, but that has been scrapped, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A proposal to transfer Stalham and Hickling from Mr Baker's seat to Brandon Lewis's Great Yarmouth constituency has also not made it into the revised plan.
Meanwhile, Thorpe Hamlet, just east of Norwich city centre, would be retained by Norwich South, currently represented by Labour MP Clive Lewis, after an initial version of the proposals suggested transferring the area over to Norwich North.
Ms Smith had argued during a hearing earlier this year that the area was better suited to Mr Lewis's constituency, because it included landmarks like the railway station and cathedral, which meant it was closer to the urban character of his seat.
The South West Norfolk constituency, held by former Prime Minister Liz Truss, would be slightly shrunk, losing some of the countryside between Thetford and Attleborough to Mr Freeman's re-drawn seat.
