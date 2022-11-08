Norfolk GP wait times causing worries for patients
New figures have revealed that in England, more than five million people have to wait two weeks or more for a GP appointment. How do patients in one village in Norfolk feel about accessing GP services?
'Stretched and severely underfunded'
Nicola Robinson, who lives in Cringleford near Norwich, says for the most part she understands why there are sometimes delays with seeing GPs.
However it can get frustrating, she says, especially when she is not able to get an appointment for her six-month-old son Peter.
"For Peter, they've mostly been brilliant especially if it's a fever and things like that, it's the same day.
"But recently I wanted to get a little lump he had checked out and that was a three-week wait. I wasn't happy about the three to four-week wait."
In Norfolk and Waveney, 124,101 people waited two weeks or longer according to the latest NHS data.
A study by the Health Foundation earlier this year estimates there was a current shortfall of 4,200 GPs which could rise to more than 10,000 by 2030-31.
Ms Robinson believes a "lack of funding from government" has left GP practices like hers "stretched and severely underfunded".
"I think they are trying their hardest, I always get an answer on the phone phone and they're apologetic when I'm surprised about the wait.
"The GPs are great but there's not enough of them unfortunately. "
'Waiting makes you worry about your health'
Elefcheria Prampari says that as an adult she has not found getting an appointment too difficult in an emergency, but has had to wait up to four weeks for non-urgent issues.
"If it's an emergency appointment I can get one pretty easily but it can be up to three to four weeks, that's the maximum I've waited," she says.
"I wasn't very happy but obviously you can wait a bit longer if it's not an emergency.
"You're worried what might be going on with your health and having to wait for an answer."
'Decision to wait or go private'
Dominic Morris says it is "often quite hard" to get an appointment on the day unless it is an emergency.
But for routine appointments "several weeks" of waiting has become the norm, he says, and staffing shortages seems to be another problem.
"Our surgery has several different locations and frequently they are having to close one of them due to resource so it's a very difficult time."
He says delays for appointments are not limited to GPs but exist across whole sections of the NHS, and are leaving people with the dilemma of waiting or going private.
NHS Norfolk and Waveney said practices across the area "are incredibly busy right now".
A spokeswoman said: "Our health and care staff continue to go above and beyond to provide the right care and treatment in ways that are safe and effective.
"We understand that it may be frustrating to wait for some time on the phone, but we urge people to continue to be kind and patient to GP practice staff; they have and continue to work incredibly hard to provide the care you need."
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "We are improving access to general practices - freeing up over one million appointments a year - so that patients who need an appointment can get one within two weeks and those with urgent needs are seen within the same day.
"This is in addition to creating 50 million general practice appointments by 2024 by expanding and diversifying the workforce - backed by at least £1.5 million."
