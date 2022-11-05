South Norfolk Council spends £17,000 on bin-day reminder app
An app which tells users to put out their bins has been launched by a council, at a cost of about £17,000.
South Norfolk Council hopes the weekly reminder will boost revenue by increasing recycling rates.
It said it had more than 2,000 downloads in the first week.
Graham Minshull, cabinet member for clean and safe environment, said it would keep residents "in the loop" and "push" environmental targets.
Bin collection information is available on the council website, but the Conservative-led council insisted the app "improves the service for our customers".
"The app tells residents when to put their bins out, which bin it should be and what they can put in which bin," a council spokesman said.
"It will help us improve recycling figures which is both good for the environment and is a revenue stream for the council.
"[The cost] will be more than covered by the savings from less contamination, fewer return trips to pick up missed bins and savings in printing costs."
'My life is full of apps'
The app, called Bin Collection South Norfolk, will be followed by a similar service at Broadland District Council, which shares an officer team with South Norfolk.
The cost to Broadland is yet to be agreed, but both cabinets signed off the app as part of the "in-year savings" paper, a council spokesman said.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the app "raised eyebrows" with some councillors.
Sue Holland, leader of the Liberal Democrats at Broadland, said she was not aware the app was being considered.
"There are lots of sources for this information, it's on social media and our websites," she said.
"It's an interesting idea, but my life is full of apps, I don't know if I want one for bins as well.
"I would need more information and reassurance before I could say whether it is a good use of money."
Both local authorities have a balanced budget and are aiming to achieve a 60% recycling rate, the council added.
Bin collection apps are already available in other areas, including Aylesbury Vale District Council in Buckinghamshire and Leeds City Council.
