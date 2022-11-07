Norfolk woman returns home five months after being fit to leave hospital
A 91-year-old man said it was "lovely" to have his wife home from hospital, five months after she was declared fit to be discharged.
Jane Garrett, 90, was admitted to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in April after having a fall.
She was fit to leave in May, but as no suitable carers were available where the couple lived, near Dereham, she remained in hospital until October.
Mrs Garrett was discharged after the couple hired private carers.
Mrs Garrett required carers four times a day that could operate a hoist, but the family said it had been impossible to find the right care in the rural area where they live.
The family have enlisted the services of private carers, Danielle Raven and Becky Wadsworth, who both left their agency roles to become self-employed.
Ms Wadsworth said she decided to make the change as it "felt like something was missing" when she was working for an agency.
"I was constantly rushing from place to place and I didn't really have that personal relationship with the client," she said.
The 30-year-old said there was "a real need" for private and community carers and that the service was "in demand".
"I've been really lucky to get people out of hospital, such as Jane, and get them home - I'm really proud of that," she said.
Ms Raven said it felt "fantastic" to help Ms Garrett leave hospital.
"The difference we've had in Jane since she's been home is massive, we've got her smile back," she said.
"I think people deteriorate quite a bit in hospital and we've definitely seen a difference in Jane in a short space of time since she's been home."
Mrs Garrett's husband, Derek Garrett, said it was "lovely to have her home".
"Gosh, we did half miss each other," he said.
"As far as Jane's concerned, she's put on weight, she's much happier and she's sleeping well."
Mr Garrett said he did not think the hospital was to blame, but it was "the system's fault".
"The blockage is a lack of carers," he said.
Mr Garrett said he and his wife had "worked hard" all their lives and "saved hard".
"It's one thing that niggles me," he said.
"If we hadn't had done that, we wouldn't be able to care for Jane now."
Craig Chalmers, director of social work at Norfolk County Council, said he had never known the situation with carers to be "quite as difficult as it is now".
"There just isn't enough social care staff to go around," he said.
"Hence why we are recruiting more people and trying to interest more people into a career in social care."
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "Social care is a top priority and we are committed to bolstering the workforce and protecting people from unpredictable care costs - backed by £5.4bn over the next three years.
"We're also making £500m available this winter to support discharge from hospital into the community, which can be used flexibly by local health and care systems to target areas facing the greatest challenge.
"Local authorities will work with providers to determine how best to use the funding. We are working to finalise details on distribution and these will be announced as soon as possible."
