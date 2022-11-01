Sprowston: Pedestrian dies in collision with bus

Police said the collision involving a bus and a pedestrian happened on the B1150 North Walsham Road

Police have started an investigation after a man was killed in collision with a bus in the centre of a village.

Emergency services, including the East Anglian Air Ambulance, were called to North Walsham Road in Sprowston, near Norwich, at 16:50 GMT on Monday.

Norfolk Police said the man - a pedestrian in his 50s - died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The road was closed in both directions and reopened by 04:30 on Tuesday, the force added.

The collision happened on the North Walsham Road in Sprowston on Monday

