Three roads in Norfolk identified in regional transport plan
Three roads in Norfolk have been identified in a regional transport plan for the next 28 years.
Norfolk County Council is set to support the Transport East strategy at a meeting on 7 November.
The strategy includes schemes for three key roads in the county: the Norwich Western Link, the Long Stratton bypass and the West Winch Housing Access Road.
The council said the plans would improve connections and accessibility across the county by 2050.
The Norwich Western Link is a proposed new section of dual carriageway to connect the Broadland Northway (formerly known as the Northern Distributor Road) between the A1067 and the A47 in the west of Norwich.
The Long Stratton A140 bypass would be a single carriageway that would provide a new junction at Church Lane.
The West Winch Housing Access Road includes improvements to the Hardwick Interchange, dualling of a section of the A47 and a new housing access road between the A47 and the A10.
The strategy also hopes to boost public transport, support rail improvements and promote cycling and walking.
The council said the strategy could "pave the way for government funding for key roads and public transport links".
Councillor Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport and vice-chairman of the Transport East Forum, said: "Backing this strategy gives the government a strong signal that this region is united on the transport improvements we wish to see, to boost the economy and support our communities."
