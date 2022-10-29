Great Yarmouth kitten rescued under car bonnet during MOT
A kitten was rescued after being found under a car bonnet during an MOT test.
Halfords MOT technician Bruce McLennan spotted the cowering kitten when he lifted the bonnet at the Great Yarmouth branch.
With no idea where she came from, the cat, thought to be about 12 weeks old, was taken to a rescue charity. Her own MOT showed she was fit to be rehomed.
Branch manager Tom Allright said it was lucky that she did not fall down while the vehicle was in motion.
The Vauxhall Crossland was owned by a regular customer who lives about a mile away.
Mr Allright said the car arrived at about 09:00 BST on 19 September and was driven straight in for inspection, so believes there was no time for the kitten to have crawled into the engine at the garage.
"Bruce opened up the bonnet to inspect the engine compartment and thought he saw a cat, but it disappeared so thought, 'My eyes are playing tricks'.
"But he called me over for a look and I couldn't see anything so told him, 'You're pulling my leg'".
The Vauxhall was put on to the MOT ramp and at this point the black kitten dropped to the ground and raced away to hide inside another car's engine.
They extracted her and took her to East Coast Pet Rescue.
Co-founder Sarah Evans said it has seen an increase in dumped cats recently, including a mother with five kittens.
She urged people to neuter their cats.
The Halfords kitten, who has been named Hallie, was speedily rehomed.
