Fire on the Water: Great Yarmouth festival abandoned by storms
An arts and fire festival on the beach was abandoned after being hit by thundery weather conditions.
The second annual Fire on the Water event, at Central Beach in Great Yarmouth, was evacuated when torrential rain and lightning hit the Norfolk coast at 19:30 BST on Sunday.
Strong winds pulled down one side of the event's beer tent marquee.
Festival organisers said the forecast "exceeded" expectations but that they planned to reopen on Monday night.
The organisers said 38,000 attended in 2021 and the first night this year was sold out.
A yellow weather warning was in place for the East of England.
"It did exceed the forecast in its severity and immediacy," said Joe Mackintosh, artistic director of organisers Out There Arts, who said nobody was hurt.
"There has been some damage; that will be repaired and we fully intend to go ahead tonight."
The event, first organised in 2021, is a little sister to the bigger Out There Festival in the town centre, which is billed as the biggest circus festival in Europe and regularly attracts more than 60,000 spectators.
Fire on the Water was advertised as a "dramatic outdoor experience featuring acrobatic performances, light installations and night-time fire shows".
Attendees can choose how much they pay for tickets, starting at £3.
Mr Mackintosh said Sunday's guests can attend on Monday free of charge.
The festival costs about £150,000 to organise and has support from Arts Council England, the EU's European Regional Development Fund and others.
