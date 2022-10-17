Wymondham twins still waiting for SEND help weeks after application
A mother who applied for specialist school placements for her twin sons more than 40 weeks ago said she had "got to the end of my tether".
Councils have up to 20 weeks to process requests for specialist education, health and care plans (EHCP).
Colleen Royall, 45, from Wymondham, Norfolk, said the battle was "taking a toll on all our mental health".
A Norfolk County Council spokesman apologised but said meeting the 20-week deadline was "a significant challenge".
Miss Royall applied for placements for her sons, aged 13, on 30 December.
Both have learning and behavioural difficulties, and had struggled in a mainstream school.
She said they were "signed off from education for their mental health".
Miss Royall had been trying to teach them herself but "because they've got additional needs things are quite black and white for them, so school is school and home is home".
She added: "And on top of that, I spend my days chasing people, trying to get help from someone.
"It's hard work, you have to fight every day - I just want them to have an education - and I'm not getting anywhere, so that's another stress, it's so much stress."
SEN 'in crisis'
A council spokesman apologised, but said demand for for EHCPs has increased by 30% in the last two years, with 1,982 more applications in 2022 than 2020.
He said: "Issuing EHCPs within 20 weeks continues to be a significant challenge for us.
"We do understand this is frustrating for parents, carers, children and young people."
The council has increased the size of its team and introduced a new phone line and new training over the last two years.
Miss Royall said: "They're legally bound to do it in 20 weeks, so what are the consequence for them not doing it?
"I'm at the end of my tether."
Pat Brinkley from the Norfolk SEN Network, which supports families with children who have special educational needs, said she understands that despite the council opening three new schools, there will remain 400 children out of education.
She said there is a national shortage of places, teachers and psychologists, adding SEN provision was "in crisis".
"We need national funding for special educational needs. I know we're in a financial crisis but these children also need education and they're not getting it."
Ms Brickley said parents could resort to tribunals if they did not get a place or assessment but even here, there was a year-long waiting list to be heard.
