Norfolk woman's five-month hospital stay due to carer shortage
- Published
A 91-year-old man said he was desperate for his wife to come home from hospital, five months after she was first admitted.
Jane Garrett was admitted to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in May after having a fall.
She was declared fit for discharge in June, but as no suitable carers are available where the couple live, near Dereham, she remains in hospital.
Norfolk County Council said it was "very sorry" to hear of the situation.
Derek Garrett said his wife meant "the world" to him.
"She is my life," he said. "Quite honestly, I don't know how I've managed so long without her.
"I do love her so much".
Mr Garrett said he had seen his wife of 71 years "deteriorate in hospital".
"She's gone downhill to the extent that sometimes she doesn't even know me," he said.
Mrs Garrett requires carers four times a day that can operate a hoist, but the family said it had been impossible to find the right care in the rural area they live in.
The couple's son, Colin Garrett, who lives in Chelmsford, Essex, said it felt as though people "have to wait for someone to pass away" for their carers to become available.
Mr Garrett said he had been told his wife was "bed blocking"
"She doesn't want to be there," he said. "I don't want her to be there.
"Why won't they let her come out of hospital and let me take care of her?
"I've got a bedroom up there absolutely kitted out, including a teddy bear, ready for her to come home.
"I go in there every night and say 'good night, darling'.
"Please let her come home."
Norfolk County Council said: "We all do our very best to help people home as soon as we can arrange the support they need."
The spokesperson said the number of people needing social care support after leaving hospital had increased and there were "recruitment challenges" across health and social care.
"There are occasions when co-ordinating and bringing together the right care package to help people home is difficult to achieve as quickly as everyone would like," the spokesperson said.
A spokesperson from NHS Norfolk and Waveney said the local health and care system was "under significant and sustained demand".
They added that funding had been increased to strengthen home support and increase community bed capacity.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk