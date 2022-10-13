Norfolk's Rebellion Way long distance cycle route opens
A new 232-mile (373km) cycling route that "shows off the best of Norfolk" has been launched.
The Rebellion Way starts and ends in Norwich and passes through Diss, Thetford, Castle Acre, King's Lynn, Hunstanton and Sheringham.
It is designed to be ridden over four to six days and is said to be suitable for anyone with reasonable fitness.
The "all ability" route is charity Cycling UK's sixth long-distance cycling route in the UK.
It said Rebellion Way, which takes its name from Norfolk rebellions Boudicca and Robert Kett, used a varied mix of country lanes, bridleways, byways, cycle paths and forest tracks, and was suitable for the "vast majority of bikes".
The charity said the route was designed to not only provide an entry point for those interested in multi-day bike-packing trips, but also to "show off the best of Norfolk" and bring an economic boost.
It said tourism spending from cyclists in the UK generated £520m per year.
Sophie Gordon, behind the scheme, said: "Norfolk has amazing local history, beautiful countryside and vibrant culture, which makes it the perfect place for visiting cyclists.
"With the Rebellion Way, Cycling UK has created another incentive for visitors and residents alike to discover an unseen side of the county."
The route was funded through the European Regional Development Fund's Experience project.
Claire Frecknall, who rode it in early September, said: "The Rebellion Way is a great 'all ability' route.
"Quiet lanes, beautiful forests and big skies, a proper adventure but without masses of elevation. I'd definitely recommend it to anyone looking to take their first steps into multi-day trips."
Cycling UK is aiming to create a network of long-distance off-road routes across the length and breadth of the UK.
Its other routes include the North Downs Way, the Great North Trail, between the Peak District and Cape Wrath, and King Alfred's Way that starts in Winchester, Hampshire.
