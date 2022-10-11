King's Lynn falls for 'Dave the Community Cat'
A friendly cat has become a much-loved part of a town's community, being praised for his therapeutic qualities.
"Dave the Community Cat" - as he is known - lives at The Community Shop, a charity store in King's Lynn, Norfolk.
He was signed over to the shop on the town's Fairstead estate when his owner could not afford his veterinary bills.
Since then, Dave spends his days "fussing" around people, sitting on their laps and being treated to snacks and toys, said manager Emma Brock.
Scientists believe that having pets, and stroking them, can relieve stress in humans.
Dave already spent most of his days at the shop before his owner signed him over earlier this year, Ms Brock said.
"He has become the Community Cat - a therapy cat, a lot of people say," said Ms Brock.
"He walks around the shop, following people, meowing at them and fussing around their legs.
"He just does what he wants. He's Dave."
She said he spends all day in the shop and then has "another little house with a neighbour, just down the road".
"But when I arrive at 7am, he's there at the shutters ready for another day of fuss and therapy, food, cuddles, and then - a sleep.
"People are always bringing him treats and toys to play with - he's a big thing here in the community."
Dave now has his own Facebook group where his adventures are documented by his many fans.
