Cost of Living: Norfolk knitted 'warm bags' gone in 90 minutes
- Published
Charitable "warm bags" containing items including hot water bottles, blankets and knitted socks were snapped up within 90 minutes after being offered for free at a community centre.
They were created by Norfolk Knitters and Stitchers, a crafting group with more than 2,800 members.
Beatrice Leal, from the Phoenix Centre-MX, in Norwich, said they proved "very popular" and disappeared quickly.
More warm bags were expected to arrive at the community hub this weekend.
The bags also contain covers for the hot water bottles, hats, gloves, scarves and blankets - while some also have knitted toys for children.
The contents have been put together to cater for either children, "small adults" or "large adults".
Linda Brown, who co-ordinates 132 groups of knitters and crafters across Norfolk, said the bags were "so badly needed and I think it will only get worse in the winter".
The members knit and sew exclusively for charities and others in need of help, and while the new warm bags are being snapped up, they plan to provide more for the Norwich centre and roll the scheme out across other parts of the county.
"It's a really nice thing for us to get involved in and it's good to feel what we're doing is benefitting people in our local area," Ms Brown said.
As well as distributing the bags, the Phoenix Centre, in the Mile Cross area of the city, also runs a food bank and is raising funds to enable it to become a "warm hub", offering a safe and comfortable place for people who are unable to heat their own homes due to rising costs.
