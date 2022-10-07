Discovery of long-lost family leaves Norfolk man 'overwhelmed'
An 81-year-old man who recently met his long-lost sister for the first time has urged people searching for relatives to "keep going".
Last month, John Ellis travelled from North Walsham, Norfolk, to Las Vegas to meet his sister, Shirley Jones.
Mr Ellis, who grew up in children's home, discovered he had four younger siblings when he was contacted by a genealogy website in March.
He said it was "marvellous" to be united with his sibling.
Mr Ellis was met by his 79-year-old sister at the airport in Las Vegas.
"I was overwhelmed," he said. "There were tears streaming down my face."
The pair had been speaking over the phone every week since their meeting in March.
Mrs Jones was one of four younger siblings that Mr Ellis only discovered existed earlier this year when they contacted a website for adopted people to trace their family trees.
He received a letter from the website and said although he had been placed in a home with his oldest sister and was aware he had one younger sister, it was a "shock" to find he had such a big family.
Mr Ellis said his two-week stay in Vegas with his new-found family was "marvellous".
"We went to the canyon, Cesar's Palace, the strip," he said. "They even took me to my favourite game - bingo - in a casino.
"I wont $250 so that weren't too bad."
Mrs Jones said she and her brother made "memories that will last a lifetime from two weeks."
"I'm glad the memories were made, because who knows at this point in our life how much time we have left."
Mr Ellis said "the worst bit" of the trip was when they had to say goodbye at the airport.
"It is worth it though," he said.
"Although it's taken us nearly 70 years to get together, if anyone is out there trying to do it - keep going."
