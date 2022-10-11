Ex-NHS boss has Australian corruption charges dropped
A former boss of NHS hospitals in England accused of corruption in Australia has had his case thrown out of court.
Prosecutors in Brisbane have dropped charges against Malcolm Stamp, who had been accused of nepotism and other offences.
The Queensland Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions confirmed the matter had been discontinued.
Mr Stamp, who lives in Norfolk, has been contacted for comment.
The case centred on Mr Stamp's time as chief executive of the Metro North Health and Hospital Service in Brisbane between 2013 and 2014.
The Queensland Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) had charged him with dishonestly seeking to procure a job for his daughter at the hospital and trying to cover it up.
At the time the CCC alleged Mr Stamp had "corruptly arranged for a co-offender to hire his daughter and for the Metro North Hospital and Health Service to pay her wage to a company linked to a co-offender".
Mr Stamp appeared before Brisbane Magistrates Court in July after reportedly facing extradition proceedings.
No 'reasonable prospects'
Under Australian law, a magistrate has to consider whether there is enough evidence for the case to proceed to trial.
The prosecution made the announcement when the hearing resumed last week following an adjournment.
The 69-year-old held a number of high level NHS posts before moving to Australia.
He was chief executive of a string of NHS trusts including Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, the Norfolk & Norwich Hospital, Mid Essex Hospitals and University Hospitals of Coventry and Warwickshire.
A spokesman for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said: "We can confirm that the matter was discontinued on 7th October 2022.
"Following a consideration of the available evidence, including that given at committal hearing, a determination was made that there were not reasonable prospects of conviction".
