Props holding up King's Lynn hospital roof rises to 2,400
- Published
An ageing hospital roof is now being held up from within by more than 2,400 wooden and steel posts.
The number of support props at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn has risen from 1,500, counted in April.
Interim chief executive, Alice Webster, said the situation made for a "far from ideal" environment for staff and patients.
The trust is waiting to hear if it will be one of eight across England chosen to get a new hospital.
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) opened in 1980, one of seven hospitals built using a material called reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).
The material has serious weaknesses and is deteriorating, with uncertainty over its structural integrity leading to more than £100m being spent this financial year on safety measures across the affected sites.
Ms Webster told the BBC: "We clearly know that the organisation is in an environment that is far from ideal with 2,482 props.
"That's a lot of equipment for people to be working around, so anything that we can do to get ourselves on that new hospital list, we will do.
"We have some absolutely amazing teams who work around it and we have learnt to live with them in many ways.
"Obviously we have to have teams going around looking at the building constantly and we know it does on occasion mean we have to move services while we fail-safe and make the area as it needs to be.
"We always have one eye on it", she said.
Earlier this year, props were installed in some of the hospital's operating theatres. Ms Webster said work will start on "fail-safe" measures which would "significantly affect the number of theatres we can use at any one time".
However, she said "mitigation plans" were in place to ensure the hospital could still provide treatment.
In 2020, the government announced 40 hospitals would be built by 2030 as part of a package worth £3.7bn, with a further eight schemes invited to bid for future funding.
The trust is waiting to hear if it will be one of those eight across England chosen to get a new hospital.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk