Jules Bevis: Frank Bruno pays tribute to boxer after death in ring
Former world heavyweight champion Frank Bruno has described a boxer who died during a charity fight as "a legend".
Jules Bevis died on Sunday at an event in Norwich that was fundraising for a girl with cancer.
Bruno described the news of Mr Bevis's death as "terrible", adding he was a "gentleman" and "a Norwich boxing legend".
The cause of Mr Bevis's death in the ring is not yet known.
Bruno was among many to pay tribute to Mr Bevis, who was known as Jules "Tottenham" Bevis because of his love for the London football club.
He collapsed during a charity event at the World Association of Wrestling (WAW) Performance Centre on Diamond Road, billed as Fighting for Kayla.
He was one of about 30 veteran boxers taking part to raise funds to help local four-year-old girl Kayla Buttle, who has neuroblastoma cancer.
A vigil took place on Monday outside the venue.
Mr Bevis's niece, professional wrestler Saraya-Jade Bevis, who used to perform in the WWE under the name Paige, posted a photograph on Twitter of flowers and messages left outside the Norwich club.
She wrote: "Uncle Jules was loved by many and although tragic it's beautiful to see everyone come and pay their respects to [a] man who died doing what he loved."
The cause of Mr Bevis's death has not yet been made public, but his brother Ricky Knight said on Monday that "it was not boxing that killed my brother".
He stressed there were "no big punches" during the charity match, adding: "We don't know what it was, but we think it could have been a heart attack."
