Cost of living crisis tackled by Norwich Repair Cafe
From household gadgets to clothes, electronics and bicycles, there is not much the Repair Cafe in Norwich will not take a look at. It has opened with the aim of helping people through the cost of living crisis while tackling unnecessary waste.
'Throw-away society'
For Jane Saunders, 67, the repair shop offered the best chance of getting small electrical goods fixed, like the toaster she took along.
She said: "We have become a throw-away society. It's a great pity both in terms of the environment and people's pockets. If this could be rolled out across the city I think it would be very popular.
"I think it's a brilliant idea both because it gets people together, it's lovey that they have the cafe here, and also because it is very difficult to get small electrical goods mended.
"And there's someone mending clothes here and again it's difficult. We've lost some of those skills."
'We can all benefit'
Ashley Whitfield-Greener, 52, brought in an electric heater from his lounge in the hope that it could be repaired.
He said he would rather get it fixed than replace it because "it's cheaper and better for the environment".
Speaking about the cafe, he said: "It's fantastic. If people in the community can help one another, let's do it.
"There's an awful lot to spend on bills, etc. If a little community hub like this where we can help one another out and we can all benefit, it's a good thing."
Fortunately for Mr Whtfield-Greener, the fixers were able to get his heater working again in time for the colder weather.
'Might be some life in it'
Frank Zappala, 52, decided to bring in his air fryer, something he and his family use nearly everyday.
As someone who is "not a technical person", he had no idea how to sort it himself but thought it was worth seeing "if it had some life in it" still.
He said: "I was really impressed when I saw the advert and there's the possibility of recycling rather than throwing it away.
"That's a nice culture that's been introduced here and I was really impressed by that. I thought instead of throwing away this lovely air fryer, there still might be some life in it."
Unfortunately it turned out the air fryer was beyond repair.
