Tributes paid to boxer who died at Norwich charity event
Tributes have been paid to a veteran boxer who died suddenly while taking part in a charity event.
Jules Bevis, in his 50s, became unwell at the event in Diamond Road, Norwich, just after 15:45 BST on Sunday, and died at the scene.
About 30 boxers were at the Fighting for Kayla event which was raising money for a four-year-old girl with cancer.
Mr Bevis's niece, the wrestler Saraya-Jade "Paige" Bevis, tweeted: "Up until the end he had a heart of gold."
Paige, who was originally from Norwich, wrote of her uncle: "He was doing a charity boxing match at my dads wrestling PC raising money for a little girl for her cancer treatments."
She said he collapsed in the ring and died "in my brother Roy's arms".
The ambulance service was called to the event at the World Association of Wrestling (WAW) Performance Centre on Sunday afternoon, but despite medical treatment Mr Bevis was pronounced dead at the scene.
At the time of his death, Mr Bevis had been taking part in the charity event in order to raise money for Norwich girl Kayla Buttle, who has neuroblastoma cancer.
Her family is trying to raise £221,000 to send her to the US for potentially life-saving treatment.
On its website, the World Association of Wrestling said the event would be "bringing back some of Norfolk's favourite fighters from yesteryear to put on a boxing show for Kayla."
