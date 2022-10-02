Probe after sudden death at Norwich boxing match
Police have begun an investigation after a man died suddenly at a charity boxing event.
Norfolk Police said they were called to a report "of a sudden death" during the event in Diamond Road, Norwich, just after 15:45 BST on Sunday.
Officers said a man in his 50s had become "unwell" and his death was being treated as "unexplained".
It's not know whether the man was a spectator at the event, or a participant.
The force said the area had been cordoned-off while officers investigate the "circumstances of the death".
The ambulance service also attended the event but despite medical treatment the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have appealed for anyone who saw what happened but has not yet spoken to officers to get in touch.
