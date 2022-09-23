Norwich train passengers stuck three hours after bird strike
Passengers were stuck on a broken down train for about three hours after a bird strike damaged the vehicle.
Greater Anglia said the 15:00 BST service from London Liverpool Street to Norwich was halted near Diss, south Norfolk, after the strike caused "a fault that could not be rectified".
The train was then towed on to Norwich.
A trapped passenger said the damage took out the electrics, leaving people on "a dead train" with no water or access to toilets.
Goff Hope, who was on the damaged train, said at first he thought the bird strike announcement "was a joke".
"After a couple of hours we were told that a rescue engine was on its way. By this time there were no announcements throughout the train address system, there being no power, so it was occasional messages from the guard walking through.
"Finally after almost three hours, we were towed to Norwich, arriving 19:40. Never has the sight of Norwich Station been such a welcomed sight!"
Greater Anglia updated information on its website, saying: "A bird strike has caused a fault with the air compressor on the train."
Lines running to Norwich are now open and services were expected to return to normal by 20:30.
