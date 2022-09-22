More than 250K people pay tribute to the Queen at Sandringham
- Published
An estimated 250,000 people turned out to pay their respects to the late Queen at her Norfolk home.
Visitor numbers peaked over the weekend prior to Her Majesty's funeral, with some 60,000 paying their respects on Saturday and Sunday, according to Norfolk Police.
Floral tributes continue to be left outside the Norwich Gates at the Sandringham Estate since the funeral.
Thousands of bouquets line the wall from the gates to the visitor centre.
According to the estate, the flowers will be moved in the next few days to allow the road to reopen.
Labels and cards will be removed from the flowers and stored for members of the Royal Family to read.
"Once the floral tributes are removed, they will be taken for processing to remove any remaining packaging, cards and labels and to separate plant material for composting," the estate said.
"This organic composted material will be used within the Royal Gardens on shrubberies and landscaping projects across the Royal Parkland."
'Proudest moment'
Charlie Metcalfe, 19, who owns Rose Garden Flowers in King's Lynn, said she sold several red, white and blue £5 bouquets since the Queen's death was announced.
She said she was "really moved" by the stories of why people wanted to pay tribute to Her Majesty.
Her favourite story, she said, was told by one of her regular customers, who worked at the royal estate.
"They were just doing a bit of gardening on the estate, when a little old lady with a headscarf came over and said, would you like to pop in for a cup of tea?" Ms Metcalfe said.
The pair decided to go inside and everyone was seated before the lady in question removed her headscarf.
"And then he realised who she was and said 'ooh you're the Queen'", said Ms Metcalfe.
The customer told Ms Metcalfe how Her Majesty made the tea and poured it for him and his colleague, much to his amazement.
"It's a memory that's always going to stick with me now," she said.
The florist said she had the "honour" of making a floral arrangement for a charity, which was presented to the Queen during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Sandringham.
"I managed to get a photograph of them handing over the flowers to the Queen," she said.
"It now sits in the shop and is one of my proudest moments."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion please email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk