Police investigate North Walsham care home after resident is injured
By Nikki Fox
BBC Look East
- Published
Police officers have been called in to investigate welfare concerns at a care home after a resident in her 90s had to be treated in hospital.
The ambulance service was called to Walsham Grange in North Walsham, Norfolk, at 09:30 BST on Sunday.
The woman was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with an injured wrist and bruising, but has since been discharged.
Norfolk Care Homes Ltd, who run the home, have been approached for comment.
Members of the safeguarding and investigations team at Norfolk Police are conducting inquiries, the force said.
Norfolk County Council said it was also working with police and health agencies to "ensure concerns are thoroughly investigated."
The East of England Ambulance Service confirmed it had "transported one patient, who was in their 90s, from Walsham Grange Care Home to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Sunday."
'General concerns' raised
Norfolk Police confirmed it was looking into wider concerns following the incident on Sunday.
A spokeswoman said: "Police were called to a residential care home in Bacton Road, North Walsham, at 9.23am on Sunday (18 September) following a report of concern for safety at the address.
"An elderly woman was taken to hospital with an injured wrist and bruising. She was later discharged from hospital.
"Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident, and other general concerns raised to police about the care of residents at the property to determine if any criminal offences have been committed."
Walsham Grange is operated by Norfolk Care Homes Ltd, which is registered at an address in Potters Bar, Hertfordshire.
It has 49 residents, some of whom have dementia, and remains open.
The home is currently rated as 'requires improvement' following a Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection last April.
A previous inspection in 2019 was prompted in part by safeguarding concerns and was rated as "inadequate" in a subsequent inspection report.
