Queen's funeral: People gather at Sandringham to pay their respects By Kate Scotter and Laura Devlin

BBC News, East Published 1 hour ago

Image source, Kate Scotter/BBC Image caption, Thousands of flowers have been left at the royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk

As millions watched the Queen's state funeral from the comfort of their homes, others felt the need to visit Sandringham and view the mass of floral tributes that have been laid by thousands of well-wishers. The BBC spoke to some of the hundreds of people paying their respects at the Royal estate.

'She had an amazing heart'

Image source, Kate Scotter/BBC Image caption, Rex Mackemson said he remembered the Queen's way with people

Self-professed royalist Rex Mackemson, of nearby Dersingham, was taking photos of the sea of flowers and became upset when he spoke of the Queen's death.

"I love coming here, and I really wanted to see the effort everyone's put in," he said.

"It's massive, absolutely beautiful, especially some of the things children have done - knitted flowers, Lego flowers - it's stupendous."

Asked what he would remember of the Queen, the 76-year-old said: "I think her charitable attitude to people.

"She was always talking, she was always happy, she was always smiling, and her dress sense was unbelievable.

"She was a queen who represented people rather than looking down at us. She was part and parcel of us - a tremendous lady.

"I think she touched everyone, she had an amazing heart and it exuded from her, no matter your age, she was one of us."

'It's important for the children to be part of history'

Image source, Kate Scotter/BBC Image caption, Emily Campbell and Lisa Sly with Betsy, 11, Theo, 4, and Freya, 12

Friends Emily Campbell and Lisa Sly had both travelled from St Ives in Cambridgeshire with their children.

"I felt it was import to show our respects and our children to see all of this," said Ms Campbell.

"She's an amazing woman and you can't believe everything she's done in her lifetime.

"It's lovely to see everyone's notes and see all the little Paddington Bears in the flowers."

Ms Sly added: "It's a once-in-a-lifetime thing, and it's important for the children to be part of history and to understand how much of an impact she's had on people's lives.

"It's incredible to see - all the notes children have left and people have been creative with what they have made.

"It's phenomenal and so touching to see people have been to so much effort."

'I invited her to a street party'

Image source, Kate Scotter/BBC Image caption, Tracy Woodward said it was a chance they would never get again

Tracy Woodward, 49, and daughter Hannah, 17, from Caister, near Great Yarmouth, said young children may not understand events around the Queen's death but in time they would appreciate the significance.

"It's a chance you're never going to get again," said Ms Woodward.

"It's amazing how many flowers there are - it's a sight," her daughter added.

Of the Queen, she said: "I can't imagine anything without her.

"I wrote to her for her Diamond Jubilee, I invited her to a street party, and she replied saying she couldn't make it.

"It'll go in a frame now."

'The Queen would shed a tear at all these flowers'

Image source, Kate Scotter/BBC Image caption, The Carman family have fond memories of the Queen

The Carman family, from near Southwold, Suffolk, said the Royal Family was integral to theirs.

"We felt this was a great tribute on an amazing day, to come and lay flowers," said Jonathan Carman.

"The Queen didn't cry very often but I imagine she would be shedding a tear to see all these flowers, and all the tributes across the country.

"She was incredibly selfless - I don't think people fully appreciate it until now."

His wife, Sarah Carman, said she remembered the Silver Jubilee celebrations in her childhood and the Queen's speech was an important part of every Christmas.

Their 13-year-old son, Arthur, added: "It's a very important moment in history - what an incredible lady she was."

They had wanted to see the Queen lying in state but were turned away when the queue temporarily closed. However, Arthur's grandma, Maggie Carman, did make it through to Westminster Hall.

"I was flabbergasted [once inside], I just had to be there," she said.

"It's quite choking, it's just amazing.

"This today is just a memory so it's going to be wonderful."

'The Queen was brilliant'

Image source, Kate Scotter/BBC Image caption, Sue Kent, with grandchildren Amy and Freddie, set off early

Sue Kent, 65, left Derby at 07:30 BST to bring her grandchildren Amy, Freddie and Theo to Sandringham to lay flowers.

"We wanted to give the children a bit of history because they're not going to see this again, and to pay our respects.

"The Queen was brilliant, really, but 96 - she was a good age."

The family, who watched the Queen's speech at Christmas, said it was "strange" that they would now watch the King, but said they believed he would do a "good job".