Queen Elizabeth II: Cancer patient 'in shock' over letter from monarch
- Published
A brain tumour patient and beauty queen who received one of the last letters from the Queen said she was "still in shock".
Kerri Parker, 38, from Norwich, who fundraised for Brain Tumour Research, wrote to the Queen after attending a Platinum Jubilee Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in July.
Ms Parker said it "broke my heart a little" to get a response dated three days before her death on 8 September.
She said she would "treasure" it.
She was invited to attend the garden party to celebrate her charity work and wrote to the queen explaining she felt "hopeless" about her cancer and told her she had "made my year".
In her letter to the Queen, she said: "It's really picked me up, and I feel now that I can beat this."
Ms Parker was diagnosed with a grade II mixed glioma, consisting of oligodendroglioma and astrocytoma, in 2012, and was clear for five years before a terminal diagnosis in 2017.
Ms Parker, who was crowned Ms Universe World International in Miami last month, said she "literally just burst into tears" on receiving the card the day after the Queen died.
She said: "It's such a wonderful tribute and must have been one of her last letters... It's a little bit of history, something I'll treasure that broke my heart a little.
"I'm still in shock, it's crazy."
The letter was from a royal correspondence officer, with the Queen's "grateful thanks" attached for Ms Parker's "kind message".
It includes a picture of the Queen, which Ms Parker said she would frame.
