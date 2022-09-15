Driver hit by cars after being stopped by Norfolk police
A driver who was pulled over by police is in a critical condition after being struck by two cars when he got out of his vehicle.
The man, aged in his 30s, was stopped on the eastbound A47 at Hockering, near Dereham, at 22:10 BST on Wednesday, Norfolk Police said.
He then suffered head and limb injuries when he was hit by two cars.
Police said he was taken by ambulance to hospital in Norwich and transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.
The A47 was closed in both directions following the incident, with a closure also in place in Swaffham, which police said was to ensure a safe route for lorries.
All routes have since reopened.
The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as is standard procedure in such cases, Norfolk Police said.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident has been asked to contact police.
