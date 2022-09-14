Where to watch the Queen's funeral in Norfolk Published 9 minutes ago

Image source, PA Media

The Queen's funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey in London at 11:00 BST on Monday, 19 September, and will be broadcast live on BBC television and the iPlayer, with updates on the BBC news website.

The service will also be shown on big screens for communal gatherings.

Where can I watch the Queen's funeral in Norfolk?

The funeral service for the Queen will be live-streamed in the Nave of Norwich Cathedral from 09:00 BST.

Norwich's Theatre Royal says it also plans to live-stream the BBC's broadcast. Tickets are free but will have to be booked.

The theatre's chief executive, Stephen Crocker, says: "The title 'Theatre Royal' was originally granted by the monarch as a license to bring people together and Norwich was among the very first cities in the country to be afforded this status, more than 250 years ago.

"We are pleased to open the Theatre Royal to continue bringing people together for a unique moment in our history, and to have Norwich City Council's Books of Condolence available in the Theatre Royal as well on this day."

Image source, PA Media Image caption, Queen Elizabeth II receiving flowers from children at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in 2012

How will transport in Norfolk be affected?

Extra trains have been added to the schedule for the week before the funeral, with people expected to travel to London to pay their respects to the Queen.

Jonathan Denby, from Greater Anglia, says trains were starting earlier in the day and running later into the night.

Network Rail says trains will be running as normal on the day of the funeral, rather than what would normally be a reduced service for a bank holiday.

Various bus companies say they will not be operating or running a restricted service.

This video can not be played To play this video you need to enable JavaScript in your browser. Media caption, Mourners share tributes to the Queen while laying flowers outside Sandringham House

What will be closed in Norfolk for the funeral?

All libraries in the county will be closed on the day of the funeral, Norfolk County Council says.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council says council offices will be closed, as will most leisure facilities including bowls, tennis and pitch and putt.

Freedom Leisure, which operates the Marina Centre and Phoenix Leisure Centre, says it will close.

The same applies for household waste and recycling centres. Waste collections will instead take place a day later than usual for the rest of the week.

Many businesses and retailers have also announced they will be closing.

All schools will be shut.

King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council says Mintlyn Crematorium and the garden will remain open for pre-booked services.

The county council says it will be updating its social media, Facebook and Twitter platforms from Wednesday with details of changes affecting the county.

Image source, PA Media Image caption, Floral tributes and messages at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

How will health services in Norfolk be affected?

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital says more of its services will be running compared to other bank holidays, but some appointments will be rescheduled, with patients contacted about any changes.

"Our hospital trust will continue to run emergency, urgent and cancer services on that day," the trust says on its website.

At the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston, a similar operating system will be in place.

The Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care System says some pharmacies may be closed and that the majority of GP practices will shut.

Patients are advised to consult their own practice website for more details.

Cromer Minor Injuries Unit will open between 08:00 and 19:45 and the walk-in centre in Rouen Road, Norwich will also be open until 21:00.

Is there a book of condolence in Norfolk?

The county council has compiled a list of places where people can pay their respects via a book of condolence, and dedicated sites for leaving floral tributes.

Image source, NNDC Image caption, A book of condolence is available at North Norfolk District Council Offices in Cromer and Fakenham Connect