The Queen at Sandringham: 'She was such a warm person'
- Published
One of the Queen's last public engagements was a tea party at Sandringham for volunteer groups, pensioners and members of the local Women's Institute in February.
It was to mark her Platinum Jubilee on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her reign.
The BBC has spoken to some of those involved in the reception about what the day was like.
'A fantastic day'
Harry Humphrey was at the tea party as Kings Lynn's mayor and says he was "very privileged".
"I received the Queen into the ballroom, which was absolutely fantastic. It was beyond my wildest dreams to receive her into her own home."
He says he had a "few" words with her, but "the trouble with the Queen is it's such an awing moment you can't quite remember the exact words".
The former mayor says his "duty of the day was to present her majesty with a loyal address" - a letter to the monarch that was written by local schoolchildren.
"It was so touching she liked it so much," he says.
He described her as being on "top form" during the event, adding: "I was so pleased to be there.
"She's such a warm person. That was a fantastic day."
'Proud and happy'
The loyal address, which was presented to the Queen, was written by children including some from Eastgate Academy in King's Lynn.
Cameron, 11, says he is "quite upset" about her death as he was "inspired by" the Queen.
"She's been on the throne for 70 years. This the longest of any reigning monarch and I was proud and glad that she got to read it," he says.
Dominykas, 10, says: "I'm happy she read our work. I don't think it would have been the best piece of writing she has ever read, but I think we did a good job on it."
Lucas, 10, says he was "proud and happy" the Queen enjoyed their words.
'Beaming smile'
Tony Foster, membership secretary of the Hunstanton Concert Band, says it was "with only a week's notice" they were asked to play at the tea party.
"It was surreal because we were set up on the gravel outside the main door in a couple of gazebos," he says.
"It was absolutely wonderful and we were playing throughout the tea party."
As the Queen left the reception, the band played 'Congratulations' to mark the Jubilee.
"She gave us a beaming smile and mouthed, 'Thank you'."
He says the band was brought slices of cake and refreshments after the event, "which was a very nice thought, but we were very proud to be there".
Alf Ball, conductor and band manager, says: "As an amateur, the opportunity to do something like that for the Queen was brilliant."
He described it as "lasting memory" and has given a copy of the 'thank you' letter he received to his grandchildren.
"It's something I won't forget," he says.