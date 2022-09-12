Norwich royal mourning bike rack closure signs altered after confusion
Council signs about cycle racks being closed for the "royal period of mourning" have been replaced after the originals sparked confusion.
Notices tied to racks outside City Hall in Norwich after the Queen's death warned bikes left there between Friday and 21 September could be removed.
A Twitter post about the signs was shared thousands of times and received hundreds of comments.
Norwich City Council said its new signs made things "a little clearer".
Some people on social media labelled the signs "weird" and "ridiculous", although others suggested the ban was intended to make space for floral tributes.
Because of the royal period of mourning, you can’t lock your bike to a cycle rack in Norwich. pic.twitter.com/QuFYmUizLj— Jeremy Hutchinson (@Themightyhutch) September 11, 2022
The original laminated signs were tied to two sets of bike racks on Thursday evening to give "advance notice" they would be closed between 9 and 21 September - but did not explain why.
The new signs make no reference to the Royal Family and say the racks are closed "as floral tributes are being laid in the area".
A spokesperson added a book of condolence had been opened at City Hall, with the council concerned about access to the bike racks as queues formed.
"As part of our careful and respectful response to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, we have closed one cycle rack outside City Hall, which is within the designated area where people can lay their floral tributes," the spokesperson said.
"The sign is in place to help ensure the flowers that people have so carefully laid in place to pay tribute to the Queen aren't damaged by people accessing their bicycles."
The spokesperson added: "Similarly, a second bike rack outside City Hall is also closed as this is in the area where people queue to sign the book of condolence to the Queen.
"All other cycle racks in the city remain open, including those just a few feet away from City Hall."
