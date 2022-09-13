Queen Elizabeth II: Photographer shares memories from behind lens
A photographer has shared his memories of taking pictures of the Queen for more than two decades.
Matthew Usher, from King's Lynn, Norfolk, was still learning his trade when he snapped his first shot of Queen Elizabeth II at Sandringham in 1997.
Over the years, he has taken countless photos of the Queen when she was visiting her Norfolk estate.
"She's always been a constant in my photographic career and all of a sudden that's gone," said the 45-year-old.
