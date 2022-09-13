Queen Elizabeth II: Photographer shares memories from behind lens

Queen Elizabeth II with the Queen Mother in a car at Sandringham, Norfolk, in 1997Matthew Usher
Matthew Usher's first photo of the Queen was in 1997 at Sandringham when she was in the car with the Queen Mother. Mr Usher was 20 at the time. "That was the first ever car shot I got and I've never topped it in 20-odd years, and it was on film," he said

A photographer has shared his memories of taking pictures of the Queen for more than two decades.

Matthew Usher, from King's Lynn, Norfolk, was still learning his trade when he snapped his first shot of Queen Elizabeth II at Sandringham in 1997.

Over the years, he has taken countless photos of the Queen when she was visiting her Norfolk estate.

"She's always been a constant in my photographic career and all of a sudden that's gone," said the 45-year-old.

Matthew Usher
Mr Usher said the Queen always looked "happy" at West Newton, on the Sandringham Estate. "She seemed at home at Sandringham and relaxed there," he said
Matthew Usher
She also appeared equally at home at the West Newton Women's Institute meetings, he said
Matthew Usher
Mr Usher said one of his fondest memories of photographing the Queen was during the christening of Princess Charlotte in 2015
Matthew Usher
Mr Usher, who would photograph the Queen when she arrived at King's Lynn station for her festive stay at Sandringham, said her trip represented "the start of Christmas" for him
Matthew Usher
Mr Usher, who photographed the Queen when she visited his home town in 2012 as part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations, said it was a "privilege to photograph the Royal Family"
Matthew Usher
The former Eastern Daily Press and Lynn News photographer said photographing the Queen was "special" and came with added pressure. "You had to be on your game," he said
Matthew Usher
He said it would also be "competitive" as photographers vied to "get the best image from the time you were there"
Matthew Usher
Mr Usher said this photo of the Queen, which was the final time he took a picture of her in West Newton in 2020, now had a "poignancy" to it and "means a little bit more"
Contributed
The 45-year-old said the Queen had always been a "constant" in his career and "all of a sudden that's gone"

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics