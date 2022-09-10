In Pictures: Flowers and tributes to Queen laid at Sandringham

Crowds of people continue to visit the royal estate at Sandringham where they have placed flowers and paid their respects to the Queen, who died on Thursday at Balmoral, in Scotland, aged 96. The Norfolk residence held a special place in the Queen's affections, and was where she spent 32 Christmases with family members. The flowers were left by those who live locally, and who considered Her Majesty "a neighbour", as well as the many who had travelled miles just to pay their tribute.

Floral tributes to the Queen at Sandringham. NorfolkJill Bennett/BBC
The floral tributes have been growing since the announcement of Her Majesty's death on Thursday
Jill Bennett/BBC
Sunflowers seemed to be a popular choice for many
Jill Bennett/BBC
The weekend has seen an increase in bouquets and tributes laid outside the official entrance to Sandringham House
Jill Bennett/BBC
Many of the messages and cards were from children
Jill Bennett/BBC
This message has been popular for many on social media and reflects the Queen's Platinum Jubilee sketch with Paddington Bear

Many of the messages started with "Thanks to the Queen" and end with "God Save the King".

