'Heartbreak' after biker killed in crash involving USAF worker in Norfolk
- Published
The mother of a motorcyclist killed in a crash involving a US Air Force worker said his family were "heartbroken".
Father-of-one, Matthew Day, 33, died of his injuries after a car collided with his motorbike in Southery, near Downham Market, Norfolk, on 26 August.
Mikayla Hayes, 23, based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, was charged with causing death by careless driving.
Mr Day's mother, Trudi Beston said: "We thought we would still have many more years together.
"He leaves a heartbroken mother, sister and stepfather.
"He also tragically leaves behind a loving partner and a two-year-old daughter he adored. His daughter is missing him terribly."
More than £1,000 has been raised to cover Mr Day's funeral costs after a crowdfunding page was set up by one of his friends to "alleviate some of the stress the family are facing now".
The USAF has applied for jurisdiction in the case, Westminster Magistrates Court heard previously.
It is understood that, if granted, airman first class Hayes could face a US military court.
Major Keavy Rake, the USAF chief of public affairs at RAF Lakenheath, previously said the base was aware of the incident and would "remain in full co-operation with the Norfolk authorities during the investigation".
Airman Hayes was arrested, charged and remanded in custody following a hearing at Norfolk Magistrates' Court on 29 August.
She was later granted bail to live at her home address in Downham Market by Westminster Magistrates Court on 31 August, on the condition she does not leave England and Wales, and surrenders her passport to the USAF.
She must also appear weekly at King's Lynn police station.
