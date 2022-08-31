US Air Force employee in court after biker killed in Norfolk
A US Air Force worker has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a motorcyclist through careless driving.
Matthew Day, 33, died after a crash at Southery, near Downham Market in Norfolk, on Friday.
Mikayla Hayes, 23, of Snowdrop Grove in Downham Market, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court where she was granted bail on condition she does not leave England and Wales.
She is due back at court in November.
Ms Hayes had been travelling home from the US base of RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk and the collision happened at the junction of the B1160 Lynn Road with Ferry Bank, at about 16:05 BST, police said.
She was arrested at the scene.
Her bail conditions include the restriction on her leaving England and Wales, the surrender of her passport to the US Air Force (USAF), and an order that she must live at her home address.
She was not asked to enter a plea.
She is due to appear at the same magistrates' court for a further case hearing on 11 November.
A USAF spokesman said: "RAF Lakenheath is aware of the fatality resulting from a vehicular accident involving a US service member.
"We express our deepest, most sincere condolences to the family of the deceased.
"We are, and will remain, in full cooperation with Norfolk authorities during the investigation."
