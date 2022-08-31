Hunstanton seafront water fountain vandalised with washing up liquid
More than 100 fish died after washing-up liquid was poured into a fountain in a seaside town caused it to froth over with foam.
The water feature in Esplanade Gardens on Hunstanton seafront was vandalised over the bank holiday weekend.
Holiday makers and residents spent six hours helping to clean the fountain, which remained turned off.
Chris Durham, from King's Lynn and West Norfolk Council, said it was a "senseless crime".
It took volunteers and council workers six hours to try to clean it up by removing the foam, pumping out the water and clearing out the dead fish.
Mr Durham said: "Historically there's always been fish in there. The council have never supplied fish within that area, it's something the public have always done."
He added that they would not be able to fill it with any more fish at the moment.
The crime has been reported to the police who, along with the council, appealed for people to come forward if they had any information.
