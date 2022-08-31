Norwich City to host dementia charity football match

Paul Chick, former manager of Norwich UnitedAmy Rosenfeld
The match will be held in memory of former Norwich United manager Paul Chick who died in 2020 from dementia

Norwich City Football Club's stadium will host a special charity football match to raise awareness of dementia.

The match on 25 September will be in aid of Football Against Dementia, which is a charity aiming to help people affected by the disease.

The event will be held in memory of former manager of Norwich United, Paul Chick, who died of dementia in 2020.

Footballers from Ken Brown's management of Norwich City and the Milk Cup era will come together for the match.

Ken Brown Legends will play against Paul Chick All Stars at Carrow Road Stadium.

This game follows on from the charity's inaugural game in 2021, which was in memory of footballer Mike Sutton.

John Deehan, who was known for playing for Aston Villa and Norwich City, said he was "blown away" by Norwich City hosting this year's match.

He said he hoped bringing people together will "amplify" the charity's voice this year.

"I want to do something positive and practical to help people [...] living with dementia," he said.

The match will include Dave Watson (centre) and John Deehan (right) who were part of the 1985 Milk Cup winning team

It will be an "amazing" day, former footballer Dave Watson said, and he is "excited" to see old teammates.

He said: "Once you leave football clubs, players seem to drift [...] but you don't see enough of them."

"It will be absolutely fantastic when everyone gets together."

