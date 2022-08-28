East Anglia: Truckers convoy in children's day out
About 100 lorries have formed a convoy to take disabled or disadvantaged children on a day out.
The vehicles left Norwich in Norfolk at 10:00 BST to make the 26 mile (41.8km) trip to the Pleasurewood Hills Family Theme Park in Lowestoft, Suffolk.
It's the 35th time the East Coast Truckers charity has run the event, which gives children the chance to ride in the lorry cabs.
Organiser Trevor Howlett said he was relieved the event was back this year.
"We've been away two years, if the pandemic had stopped us this year, it would have been very hard to start it up again," he said.
"It shows how good it is to get 92 trucks for the first year back, we can have up to 100."
Speaking during the event, trustee, Dale Johnson, said it had been "a fantastic day" and thanked the general public for their roadside support,- the theme park and Norfolk and Suffolk police forces for their escort.
"The children are having a wonderful day," he said.
The convoy returns to County Hall in Norwich via the seafront at Great Yarmouth where more people will line the route to see the spectacle.