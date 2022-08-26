Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn a 'priority', says health secretary

Stephen Barclay outside the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital
Health secretary Stephen Barclay said the government recognised there was a "pressing need" at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn

A hospital that has a roof supported by 1,500 props is a "priority", the health secretary said.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn, Norfolk, has steel and wooden posts in 56 areas to support its ageing roof.

A recent video filmed by a member of staff showed a bucket catching water in a hospital corridor.

Stephen Barclay said the government recognised there was a "specific issue" to address the problems there.

QEH was opened in 1980 and was one of seven hospitals built using a material called reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

This material has serious weaknesses and is deteriorating, with uncertainty over its structural integrity leading to more than £100m being spent this financial year on safety measures across the affected sites.

Shaun Whitmore/BBC
The roof of the hospital is being supported by wooden and steel props
Jo Rust
Buckets are also being used to catch rainfall

Mr Barclay, the Conservative MP for North East Cambridgeshire said on a visit to Norfolk on Thursday: "King's Lynn is a priority, it's one of five hospitals with RAAC where we recognise there is a pressing need."

In 2020, the government announced 40 hospitals would be built by 2030 as part of a package worth £3.7bn, with a further eight schemes invited to bid for future funding.

The trust is waiting to hear if it will be one of those eight across England chosen to get a new hospital.

