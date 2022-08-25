Chedgrave care home residents evacuated after fire
- Published
Forty people have been evacuated from a care home that was on fire in Norfolk.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters were called to Beauchamp House on Proctor Road in Chedgrave at about 13:30 BST.
Crews from Sprowston, Great Yarmouth, Earlham, Hethersett and Carrow helped to evacuate the residents and extinguish the blaze.
"The residents are all safe and accounted for," a spokesperson for the fire and rescue service said.
No further details on the blaze have so far been released.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.