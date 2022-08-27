Norfolk World War Two airfields honoured with memorials
A trio of airfields that played vital roles in defending Britain during World War Two and beyond will be commemorated over the bank holiday weekend.
Memorials will be unveiled at the former RAF bases in Coltishall, Foulsham and Sculthorpe in Norfolk.
The Airfields of Britain Conservation Trust (ABCT) has organised the memorials.
The charity's director-general Kenneth Bannerman said: "It's beyond imperative that we honour these places."
The trust was set up in 2006 to recognise the contribution UK airfields had made since 1909.
The granite memorial at Coltishall will be the 200th one it has installed so far after postponing its programme for two years due to the pandemic.
"It would be really terrible if they weren't honoured," said Mr Bannerman.
"They are not just to do with military and war, but everyday life. Our airfields in general, they've won wars, saved lives, helped people and revolutionised everyday society.
"They are also being belatedly but increasingly recognised.
"It's to do with generations. The first generation - going back to World War One - they wanted to forget... but the much younger generation among us are now beginning to realise the phenomenal importance of everything to do with the wartime generation."
Mr Bannerman said the charity had only been running for a few months when he and a trustee were among 6,500 people to attend RAF Coltishall's closing ceremony in November 2006.
He said the distress on people's faces that day cemented the importance of the charity's work in researching the roles of airfields as well as their benefits to local economies and communities.
RAF Coltishall was one of the UK's busiest RAF fighter bases due to its key roles in the Battle of Britain and the Gulf Wars.
It was also home to the Jaguar aircraft for 30 years, with four squadrons once based there.
The vital work of Foulsham - which took part in WW2 bomber support operations - will also be marked by a memorial.
And one of Britain's biggest ever airfields, Sculthorpe - which launched as an RAF bomber airfield before becoming a US airbase and later a standby military station until its closure in 1992 - will be honoured too.
The ceremonies - which local people are invited to attend - will take place at Coltishall airfield, close to the new Badersfield settlement off Lamas Road, at 10:30 BST on Saturday 27 August; Foulsham airfield, between Hindolveston Road and Guestwick Road, at 11:00 on Sunday 28 August; and 14:00 at Sculthorpe Airfield, on the right-hand side of Sculthorpe Boulevard, on the same day.
