Final curlews released in Norfolk after airfield rescue
Conservationists have released a last batch of endangered birds after they were rescued as eggs in an airfield.
Six curlews were returned to the wild at Wild Ken Hill in King's Lynn, Norfolk, on Monday.
In total, 37 birds have been released at the farm and the Sandringham Estate, after being incubated and reared at Pensthorpe Natural Park.
Natural England said the project aimed to "improve the fortunes of this endangered bird in the region".
The curlew is the largest European wading bird, has a long curved bill, and an evocative, bubbling call, the RSPB said.
In 2021, they were added to the Red List on the UK Conservation Status report, meaning they are in the highest conservation category, and need urgent protection, it added.
Curlews are attracted to airfields as they mimic the natural open grasslands they prefer, Natural England said.
But curlews nesting close to runways "pose a danger to air safety" and previously, eggs laid on airfields would be destroyed to prevent the risk of collisions between aircraft and birds.
The British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) will be keeping tabs on many of the 37 released curlews via GPS tags and radio transmitters, to boost efforts to track their movements and understand habitat use and survival.
