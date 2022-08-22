Bird flu found at commercial premises in Norfolk
A case of bird flu has been confirmed at a commercial premises by the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA).
The highly pathogenic avian flu virus - H5N1 - was found on Sunday at a site near Gayton in west Norfolk.
A 1.9 mile (3km) protection zone and six mile (10km) surveillance zone has been placed around the premises.
All poultry on the site will be humanely culled, the agency said. In December an outbreak of the disease was discovered in the same area.
Avian flu is spread by close contact with an infected bird, whether it is dead or alive.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs website said the virus was "primarily a disease of birds and the risk to the general public's health is very low".
APHA said an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ), in place across Great Britain since 3 November, has now been lifted but urged bird keepers to "remain vigilant and still follow enhanced biosecurity measures to prevent future outbreaks".
Outbreaks in the past nine months were recorded in Essex, Cumbria, Warwickshire, Cheshire and North Yorkshire.
