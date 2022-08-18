Students reveal 'tough' reality of exams post pandemic Published 52 minutes ago

Image source, Joe Giddens/PA wire Image caption, Students at Norwich school were amongst thousands who received their A-level results after weeks of anticipation

Students in Norfolk who have opened their A-level results have been describing how tough they found it to study during the pandemic.

Thousands of young people have received exam results after anxiously waiting to find out the next step in their career

This year's cohort are the first to sit traditional exams following multiple Covid lockdowns.

'Felt like we were going in kind of knowing nothing'

Image source, Joe Giddens/PA Wire Image caption, Celebrating her results with her parents Millie Clark said: "I'm really happy, I can't quite believe it,"

Millie Clark has just finished studying for her A-levels in history, music and french.

The 18-year-old who received two A*s and an A is planning to study music at Cambridge University.

She says sitting exams after Covid restrictions disrupted previous years of exams "felt like we were going in kind of knowing nothing."

"We hadn't even done GCSE's beforehand, so that was really scary." she said.

Exams weren't the only things disrupted by Covid as so were extra-curricular activities and clubs.

She said it was "difficult with music extracurricular stuff, not being able to play together as year groups."

"It's been difficult but it's been worth it." she said.

'The doubts creep in'

"The past few days was not much sleep, just stressing over this," says 18-year-old Flynn Robbins.

The teenager, from Thorpe St Andrew, is planning to study for a masters degree in aerospace engineering at Sheffield University after securing A-grades in chemistry and maths with a A* in physics.

"I've just been really worried that I somehow messed up, even though I think I knew in my head that I got enough, but the doubts creep in," he said.

By studying aerospace engineering he hopes to work as an aerodynamicist for Formula 1.

"My ultimate goal is to join an F1 team as an aerodynamicist working in that department designing the aerodynamics of an F1 car, that's what I want to do," he said.

'There's always been ways round it'

Image source, Joe Giddens/PA wire Image caption, Mia Bartrum (right) said she was "very happy" after receiving three A*s

For 18-year-old Mia Bartram, getting to results day has been harder than most after studying practical A-levels.

She said: "It was difficult in periods like when we had lockdown and stuff, especially as all the subjects I take are in the workshop and we are very hands-on-based,".

After receiving top grades in all her subjects she said the school have "combatted it well" as 3D design, photography, art, craft and design were difficult to do from home.

The teenager said "all the hard work's paid off" after securing a place to study sustainable product design at Falmouth University.

'2020 was just such a different kind of learning environment'

After studying A-levels in computer science, physics and maths, 18-year-old James Livesey has had to make the decision between going to university or starting an apprenticeship.

The teenager, from Norwich, was offered a degree apprenticeship with the BBC in software engineering and said: "I'm going to go for that because it's such a sought-after opportunity so that's my main choice."

He said he was really "glad" with his grades after achieving an A* and two As, but found studying during a pandemic a "nightmare".

"Honestly, 2020 was just such a different kind of learning environment and everything and it did throw a spanner in the works." he said.

