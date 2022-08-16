Hungry pig-on-the-loose apprehended in Great Yarmouth
A hungry pig was apprehended by police after being spotted munching its way through several gardens.
The escaped portly porker was found in the Southtown area of Great Yarmouth on Saturday.
Norfolk Police officers said "it seemed a bit harsh to arrest the pig for criminal damage" and, as they could not find his owner, it was taken in by Hillside Animal Sanctuary.
Staff there said the pig was probably a pet but it had not yet been claimed.
"It's very friendly, but it doesn't have an identifying ear tag so we don't know who it belongs to," a spokeswoman said.
Posting about the pig on Facebook, police wrote: "As an officer, you think you've seen it all, but PCs Joe Pike and Richard Bladon had a new experience on Saturday morning after they were called to the rescue of a big black piggy munching its way through gardens in the Southtown area."
They added they were grateful to the sanctuary staff for taking in the wayward pig "before he turned to bacon in the heat".
