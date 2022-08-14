Arson arrests in Norfolk over barbecue fire in park
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire was started at a country park by a disposable barbecue.
Norfolk Police said it was called at about 11:40 BST, to Bawsey Country Park, close to King's Lynn.
Officers said the barbecue was thrown into woodland, starting the fire. It was quickly put out by firefighters.
The two men, aged 44, from Boston in Lincolnshire, were detained by an off-duty police officer.
They were arrested on suspicion of arson and criminal damage.
Supt Nathan Clark thanked members of the public who tried to put the fire out before crews arrived.
"As we've seen recently, the impact of extreme heat and fires can be devastating.
"Both men will be questioned, and we've spoken to witnesses to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident."
Tony White, head of prevention at Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Fires that are started deliberately can destroy property and take lives.
"We all need to stay vigilant and keep safe in this heat, by never discarding cigarette ends carelessly, leaving bottles or glass behind in the open and by not using barbecues in fields, open grassland, parks and forests, and only ever igniting a barbecue when it's safely on solid, non-flammable surfaces such as the patio."
East Anglia has been declared a drought area by the National Drought Group.
Co-op, Morrisons, Sainsbury's and Tesco, all announced they would stop selling disposable barbecues during the current dry weather.
