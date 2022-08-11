Alcohol worth £5,000 'stolen' from supermarket, after 100 mile trip

Bottles of alcohol seized by Norfolk PoliceKing's Lynn Police
Many bottles of wine and spirits were seized by Norfolk Police

Three men have been arrested after alcohol worth about £5,000 was "stolen" from a supermarket, police have said.

Officers, from Norfolk Police, said the men had travelled "up" to King's Lynn from London, which is about 100 miles (161km).

Police in King's Lynn, said on Twitter, in total £4,788.11 worth of drink had been taken.

All three men were arrested "after trying to escape police" and were awaiting interview, it added.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics