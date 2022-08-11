Norfolk solar farm power to be used by Network Rail
- Published
One of the UK's biggest solar farms will be used by Network Rail to power its railways stations, offices and depots.
It said Bloy's Grove solar farm between Swainsthorpe and Mulbarton in Norfolk, will cover 15% of its energy, excluding powering trains.
Work on the planned EDF energy site is due to start in 2024.
Rail Minister Wendy Morton said the "first of its kind agreement is a huge moment".
The 200-acre site (81-hectare) scheme was approved by South Norfolk district councillors in June.
Network Rail said it would "see enough solar energy to power 20,000 homes used in offices, depots and railway stations across the country."
At 49.9 megawatts (MW), it would be one of the biggest solar schemes in the country, just behind Wroughton Airfield Solar Park in Wiltshire, which is the fourth-largest and generates 50MW of energy, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Glyn Frost, from Swainsthorpe Parish Council, said, when approval was given, she was in support of increasing green energy but had "great reservations" about using currently productive agricultural land for it, especially while food production is of "high importance".
Jo Lewington, Network Rail's chief environment and sustainability officer, said: "Our vision is to serve the nation with the cleanest, greenest form of public transport and this agreement marks another important step towards achieving our aims."
Ms Morton said: "This first of its kind agreement is a huge moment not just for Network Rail but the rail industry as a whole, setting in motion a journey which will see Britain's favourite transport become even greener, cleaner and more sustainable."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk