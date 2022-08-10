Heatwave: River Wensum stops flowing under Norfolk mill
- Published
The owner of a mill has said he never thought he would see a river completely dry up.
Paul Seaman, of Bintree Mill, Dereham, Norfolk, said it was the first time in his lifetime that the River Wensum was not running under his building.
"I feel like I've lost something," he said.
The Environment Agency said it was monitoring the situation and all rivers in the region had been affected by lack of rain and the hot weather.
The Met Office has issued an amber warning of extreme heat for the East of England.
It said the hot spell would develop across the region from Thursday to Sunday, with peak temperatures expected on Friday and Saturday.
Mr Seaman said: "The fish are in a bit of a dilemma, they've got this far up stream but because it's dried they can't get through the mill.
"Now they're trapped, there is no water here.
"They're under stress and if this weather continues for the next few weeks they could start dying.
"I never thought I would see it in my lifetime," he said.
Potato farmer Tony Bambridge, who is based in Aylsham, said his yield was down 20% because of the hot and dry conditions that had left his potatoes smaller than normal.
The reservoir he uses to water his crop has partly dried up. He said the amount of water left in the reservoir would be "just enough to wet the potato crop to get it out of the ground without bruising".
A spokeswoman for the Environment Agency said: "All rivers across East Anglia have been affected by the last six months' below average rainfall and the recent spell of hot weather.
"We are closely monitoring the situation and responding to reports of environmental incidents such as low dissolved oxygen causing fish in distress."
She said if anyone saw fish in distress to get in touch.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk