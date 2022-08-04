Jamie Crosbie convicted of killing neighbour Dean Allsop over motorbike noise
- Published
A man has been found guilty of murdering his neighbour after becoming annoyed at the noise of the victim's son revving a motorbike in the street.
Jamie Crosbie, 48, stabbed Dean Allsop, 41, multiple times in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich, in April last year. He died at the scene.
Crosbie admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility but denied murder.
He will be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court at a later date.
Crosbie was also found guilty of wounding Mr Allsop's partner Louise Newell and friend and neighbour Kerryn Johnson, who tried to stop the attack, but was cleared of two counts of attempted murder.
In a statement released through police, Ms Newell said she "cannot put into words how this has affected our whole family".
"My children have lost their hero and I have lost my chosen person - the person I chose to spend my life with," she said.
"My best friend, soulmate, my first love.
"Our lives will never be the same without Dean, but we will continue to keep his memory alive."
During Crosbie's trial, the court heard father-of-three Mr Allsop was stabbed 17 times after his son Mikey revved the engine of a motorbike they had been working on just after 20:15 BST on 14 April.
Prosecutor Andrew Jackson said Crosbie told officers who arrested him two minutes later on suspicion of murder, "that makes me happy, that's a good thing, that's the best news I ever heard".
The court also heard that in June 2018 Crosbie threatened Mr Allsop with a knife and saw after he put rubbish in Crosbie's wheelie bin.
He was convicted of possessing a knife and criminal damage over that incident, but the neighbours continued to live in the street.
After the conviction, Det Ch Insp Phill Gray said: "This was a cold-blooded attack by a man intent on causing extreme harm to others.
"Crosbie is an extremely violent man who has no place in society, and we welcome the jury's verdict today."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk